Everything There Is To Know About Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Now that we’ve confirmed that Rihanna actually is going to outfit our wild thoughts — and that her impeding #SavageXFenty lingerie line will be great for our sex lives (but bad for our wallets) — it’s time to get into the details of what to expect come May 11 when everything goes on sale.
Basically, Rihanna created the equivalent of Fenty Beauty and its expansive, inclusive product range, but for your underwear drawer. If you signed up for the updates on the brand’s website, then you already know that the collection includes bras in sizes 32A through 44DD and bottoms available in sizes XS to XXXL. The offering will include (gasp!) 90 pieces of lingerie, sleepwear, and accessories in its core line, broken down into four capsules. @badgalriri did not come to play — but honestly, when does she ever?
Here's what you need to know about the four collection: There's 'On the Reg,' a selection of bras and underwear in every shade of nude; 'U Cute,' which is full of lacy pieces; 'Damn,' which hopes to illicit that reaction exactly with its sexy rompers, garter belt sets, and bodysuits; and 'Black Widow,' which features cup-less bodysuits, half-cut bras, and open-back bikini bottoms. But the best part about all of this isn't how vast the selection and sizing is — it's how affordable the items are: Bras are priced from £28 to £43, underwear from £10 to £25, and corsets, rompers, jumpsuits, and robes from £50-£73. Vogue is reporting that there will also be handcuffs in the mix, priced from £13-£21.
“Women should be wearing lingerie for their damn selves,” Rihanna told Vogue in her May cover story. “I can only hope to encourage confidence and strength by showing lingerie in another light. You don’t have to stick to one personality with lingerie; it’s fun to play around. You can be cute and playful one week and a black widow next week. You can take risks with lingerie. I want people to wear Savage x Fenty and think, I’m a bad bitch. I want women to own their beauty.”
Personally, we can’t wait to say ‘didn't they tell you that I was a savage’ while wearing Rihanna’s new undies.
