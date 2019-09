It Looks Like A Lady Gaga Beauty Line Is In The Works

Between the music, TV shows , documentaries, films, and wine , it's safe to say Lady Gaga has had her hands full since entering the spotlight in 2008. In the midst of it all, she's also managed to become an icon in the beauty world: From wearing a sheath made entirely of purple hair extensions and turning lazy smudged eyeliner into the rock 'n' roll makeup trend of the year, Gaga has never been afraid to take risks.