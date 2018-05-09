It Looks Like A Lady Gaga Beauty Line Is In The Works

Between the music, TV shows, documentaries, films, and wine, it's safe to say Lady Gaga has had her hands full since entering the spotlight in 2008. In the midst of it all, she's also managed to become an icon in the beauty world: From wearing a sheath made entirely of purple hair extensions and turning lazy smudged eyeliner into the rock 'n' roll makeup trend of the year, Gaga has never been afraid to take risks.
So it should come as no surprise that, after teaming up with MAC on a Viva Glam lipstick and launching fragrance, it appears she's finally giving her Little Monsters what most big-name stars almost always eventually do: a cosmetics line.
Advertisement
According to official documents filed on 22nd February of this year, Lady Gaga's company Ate My Heart Inc. set out to secure a trademark for a cosmetics company called Haus Beauty. Judging by the singer's aesthetic, you can probably expect the line to be over-the-top extra as ever: the products mentioned in the trademark range from the usual (lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters, bronzers, body powders, perfumes, lotions, nail polishes, and face cleansers) to the unexpected (body masks, laundry products, and beauty milks, whatever those are).
No word yet on when the line will drop and what exactly it'll look like, but we'll update you when we find out more. All we know is she's giving us a million reasons to be excited.
Advertisement