This Will Make You View The Cannes Film Festival Differently

Last year, Campion expressed shock about being the sole woman winner, still, after all this time. “Too long! Twenty-four years! And before that, there was no one. It’s insane,” Campion said in an. At least at the conclusion of last year’s festival, Sofia Coppola scored a victory for women. With, Coppola became the second woman filmmaker to walk away with the Best Director prize (the other winner occurred in 1961). Coppola and Campion find themselves in an exclusive club. Across the board, women don’t frequently win awards at Cannes. According to an, of the 268 filmmakers who have won Cannes’ top three awards, only 11 have been women.