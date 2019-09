New Music To Know This Week: Julia Michaels, Florence + The Machine, & More

All eyes are on Julia Michaels to see how she follows up her uber-hit "Issues." If "Jump" is any indication, she's sticking to the confessional style that made "Issues" so appealing. As a songwriter, she's great at tapping into the raw emotions so many of us have but only admit to our besties for fear of being thought of as too much . Even the imagery in her lyric video manages to feel intimate: the handwriting, the knife with lipstick writing, the tampon, the gummy bears , and the makeup all add up to detritus that jumps into and out of the lives of real women. The controlled delivery, though, keeps it from becoming an emotional overload. The secret to Michaels' intimate songwriting is actually letting us know she's in control of everything on the track. She's got issues, but she's also got layers.