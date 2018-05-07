Look at the nice thing no one made Taylor Swift do. Before kicking off her Reputation tour in Arizona, Swift threw a private concert for two thousand foster families in the area. Swift wasn't late to this party.
According to E!, Swift invited both foster and adoptive families to the University of Phoenix stadium in Glendale, AZ to check out her final dress rehearsal before she kicks off her tour on 8th May. The families reportedly had a pizza party before she brought everyone up on stage for a photo session that lasted four hours. No surprise, Swift wanted to make sure everyone got a memory and not a picture to burn.
The event was reportedly put together by an organisation called the Arizona Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents (AZAFAP), which sets up events for foster kids and their families. Kellie Dillon, who attended the concert, told E!, that when AZAFAP released the tickets, "everyone thought it was a scam at first. We thought it was too good to be true." It turns out, it wasn't.
"I don't think Taylor understand what this meant to these foster and adoptive families!" Dillon said. "Some of these children have been through terrible journeys in their lifetime, so to be able to escape for an incredible evening like that was out of this world!" adding that it was "a magical evening we will never forget."
Another fan by the name of Abbi Williams shared photos from the concert on Instagram, "A night my girls and I will always remember – meeting Taylor Swift!!" Williams wrote. "Thank you for such a generous evening with your littlest fans. Your show is amazing – you and your team did an incredible job!!”
A night my girls and I will always remember - meeting Taylor Swift!! Thank you for such a generous evening with your littlest fans. Your show is amazing - you and your team did an incredible job!! #taylorswift #reputationtour #goseeit #reputationstadiumtour #fosterkids #concert #heartofgold @gymnastmaddi @izzibgrace
This wasn't the only nice thing Swift did for her Arizona fans. Over the weekend, the Arizona Republic reported that Swift visited eight-year-old burn victim Isabella McCune at a Phoenix hospital.
The young girl, who had been burned in a March accident, was unable to leave the hospital for Swift's upcoming show, so she recorded an Instagram video. "I heard you were here," McCune said, "and I wanted to visit you but maybe you can come and visit me. So maybe that can happen." Turns out, it could and it did.
Dear @taylorswift13 : THANK YOU SO MUCH for visiting Isabella ? A sweet miracle for a special 8yo girl going through so much #12News #IsabellameetTaylor #TaylormeetIsabella @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/vGFvPby9Dl— Antonia Mejia (@AMejia12News) May 5, 2018
