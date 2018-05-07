People On Twitter Are Exposing The Ignorance Surrounding Mental Health

Quote this tweet with the most unhelpful/insensitive thing someone has said to you about your mental illness.— hattie gladwell (@hatttiegladwell) May 6, 2018
I’ll start: One person told me I didn’t need medication, I just needed to be more motivated to cope with my mental health. #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness
I was in therapy and my therapist asked me how i would self harm, when i told her how she told me i was “creative”. #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/gKqMwrWIE5— mushroom gal (@vuIpx) May 7, 2018
When I had an ectopic pregnancy and was told i didn’t need help via counselling as I couldn’t be depressed over something that wasn’t even a baby #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness— Carly (@curly_wurly85) May 6, 2018
After a panic attack at work - a week after I came back from being on the sick with anxiety and depression;— Alessandra (@Pinksandi) May 6, 2018
Boss: ‘you can’t do that, stuff like that scares people. You can’t do that’
I pity his wife who he told me has the same illness#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/2PmKlvzCBB
If you don’t have a reason for having this depressive episode than it’s not depression you’re just sad #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/DqhKAZjG74— ?? (@softestqueer) May 6, 2018
List the reasons why you might be depressed and see which are valid reasons. #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/aoFmcdYAcC— Lyla (@Bookishmind27) May 6, 2018
“you’re doing this for attention”— veronica sawyer (@acidtrippedme) May 7, 2018
“depression isn’t real”
“you just need a different mind set”
“you’re faking it”
“you want to kill yourself? *grabs knives from drawer, sets them all in front of me* cut yourself & we’ll bury you outside.”#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness
1. I just need to cheer up— laurie (@laurb0t) May 7, 2018
2. Medication is bad; take vitamins & they will cure me!
3. I'm suffering because I don't have Jesus in my heart#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/leEQt1H1w7