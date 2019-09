Christina Aguilera Is Making A Power Move On Her Next Album

The world already has a tendency to undermine the contributions of women in music: Even Björk, an artist whose creative caliber is difficult to top, says she isn't given the artist credit she deserves if she gives a male producer a co-credit. We tend to assume there's always a man behind a creative woman , telling her what to do. Aguilera is doing something remarkable to smash that narrative by putting herself on the topline of her next album. I am going to be very interested to see how people talk about the album; if they give credit to West for her debut track (which is such a juicy tidbit given his current...um, status ), if that trend continues as she rolls out more music, or if she just gets the bag to hold should this album be less than a successful, chart-topping, creative reimagining of her image.