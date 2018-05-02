While similar services do already exist, there are a few key things that make Hopper’s programme unique. For one, it’s breaking away from the popular “flash sale” model by providing deals up to 100 days in advance and keeping those prices available for a month. So if, say, you’re planning a trip but are waiting to get your next pay cheque before you book, there’s no reason to panic that the price will suddenly go up (phew!). And while some other sites will offer jaw-dropping deals but fail to be forthcoming about the specifics of what you’re getting — like that your flight happens to leave at 6 a.m. from the most inconveniently-located airport in your area — Hopper is adamant that their customers know exactly what they’re getting before they buy.