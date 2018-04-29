Ariana Grande's Latest Twitter Teaser Involves…Sleep?

Is Ariana Grande playing with our hearts? After dropping “No Tears Left To Cry,” she’s been using her Twitter and Instagram to tease something new. Is Grande about to release a new song? A new full album? Or is she just taking a very long nap? That nap question isn’t a joke — she’s now wearing her hair down from her usual high ponytail, and she’s been posting about meeting a boy in her dreams (along with dream cloud emojis) and rapid eye movement, known as R.E.M. She is going on and on about sleepytime.
Any time Grande posts on her social media accounts, we take notice. She stopped using Twitter in December 2017, and only began tweeting again in April 2018. Grande recently used Twitter to hype up the release of “No Tears Left To Cry,” and she seems to be following a similar pattern. Tweeting the word “R.E.M.” upside down, she followed it up with poetic lyrics like, “You're such a dream to me” on Twitter. She also made another reference to R.E.M. on her Instagram stories — and now we have to decide what it means.
Arianators are resourceful. Even though Grande is giving us no other pieces of the puzzle, her fans are excitedly speculating that it must be a new single. Someone shared a photo of a possible track or set list, with “R.E.M.” clearly visible. Predictably, fans are are in a frenzy; this is Grande’s first set of new music and social media activity since the Manchester concert bombing in 2017.
Teen Vogue also pointed out that she may premiere the song when she takes over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week on May 1. Grande is set to spend the full hour-long episode with Fallon for “talk, sketches, and a few surprises.” We’re hoping that the ever-popular Grande doing Wheel of Musical Impressions makes a return.
