Lady Gaga’s Film Debut, A Star Is Born, Is Already Stunning Critics

The 2018 iteration of A Star Is Born was first announced in 2011 with Clint Eastwood at the helm. Due to casting turmoil — Beyoncé joined the cast at first, but departed after her first pregnancy — production was delayed several years. Eventually, Bradley Cooper joined the project as director and star. In 2017, the movie finally started filming with Lady Gaga in the lead role. And even then, production seemed plagued by scheduling troubles. A Star Is Born was first scheduled to debut in May before the premiere date moved to September, and then finally to October of 2018, where it's sitting pretty for this year's Oscars season. Cooper will reportedly sing in the film, as will Gaga, who plays the titular star. A Star is Born, we're counting on you!