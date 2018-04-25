Lady Gaga’s Film Debut, A Star Is Born, Is Already Stunning Critics

A Star Is Born has a high pedigree. The movie has been remade twice: first in 1954, and again in 1976. Each time the story made the rounds, it earned an Oscar. The story is familiar, too. In it, a woman, first played by Janet Gaynor and later by Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, rises to fame while her famous husband experiences a drastic fall from grace. It's a tale of love and ego not unlike 2016's La La Land, and it has a habit of propping up the biggest star at the time. At this point, A Star is Born is archetypal. It's beloved, and it's familiar — and, if Gaga is lucky, this new version will also get Academy attention.