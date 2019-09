Though it's currently on sale for £5,000, its cost shouldn't change the fact that watching fashion come to life is something of a spectator's sport, and it may change your mind about stomaching sky-high price tags for clothes that double as art. Ever since Chiuri's takeover in 2016, sales for Dior continue to exceed 40 billion euros , with an increase in overall revenue by 12%. So hey, someone's buying it. While we continue to daydream about the magic that is high-fashion and its haute couture-like processes, watch the video below to see how the world's most elaborate romper came to life — and really, what makes fashion so cool.