Pluto Retrograde Is Here & It's Bringing Tough Questions With It

Naturally, questions that touch on our relationship with power are extremely important — but understandably daunting to tackle. That's why Pluto retrograde sticks around for so long. This planetary period urges us to dig deep into our relationship with power and, first and foremost, sit with it. The longer we reflect, the more in tune we'll become with how our sense of empowerment affects the rest of our lives, from our self-confidence to our friendships.