We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Solange's Best Blonde Hairstyles

Pardon the cliché, but blondes really do have more fun. Take Solange, for example. Ever since she dyed her hair in autumn 2017, the creative genius has given us a different look every time she graces the world with her presence. And each time, Solo manages to outdo herself with her artful protective styles or her own gorgeous texture. There's no keeping up with whatever's up her sleeve next... who knows, she might pop up on the 'gram with ultra violet curls next week. But in the meantime, let's reflect on some of Solange's best moments as a blonde, ahead.
Beauty
Selena Gomez Just Debuted A Curly Ombré Lob — & It’s Perfec...
This season, hair colour inspiration is coming from every direction, and all the trending looks have one thing in common: subtle highlights. We’ve se