The Nail Art Trend That's Perfect For Minimalists Going To Coachella

Year after year, Coachella ticket-holders go hard. That means rainbow hair, textured braids, and glitter... glitter everywhere. But how do you prep for festival season if you're not extra by nature?
The solution to mastering the music-filled weekend without looking like an extra in Kesha's "TiK ToK" video can be found in the right nail art. Leave the cacti and tie-dye swirls for the more extroverted and go for something simpler that'll still look appropriate after you leave the desert for the office. We've got some ideas, ahead. (And don't worry — you're still getting in on the glitter action, you just won't find it in your hair and bag two weeks out.)