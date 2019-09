So look: I am using Westworld as a point of reference of this Maren Morris video to get you into it because it's the more relevant one. And because the theme reminds me of when Dolores became a kick-ass woman , but not an infallible one. However, there's a very long tradition in country to harken back to western days, and what it really reminded me of was the photos that most of the paternal side of my family have of themselves dressed up in old-timey Western clothes, standing in a saloon, as portraits. Trust me, it was a huge trend in the '80s for people in the South. The song, from her 2016 album, has always made me laugh. I'm glad to see the video is just as entertaining.