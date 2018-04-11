You're Going To Want Every Single Thing In The NARS X Erdem Collab

This spring, he partnered with NARS to design and curate a floral-inspired makeup collection full of rich jewel tones, vivid pinks, and gorgeous metallics. This 13-piece range includes eyeshadow palettes, blush, lipsticks, highlighter, and blotting papers — all in fairytale packaging you won't want to keep in your makeup bag. If you think spring shades are generally one big pastel snooze, you might actually be tempted to call this floral lineup groundbreaking.