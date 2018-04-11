You're Going To Want Every Single Thing In The NARS X Erdem Collab

You might recognize the name Erdem Moralioglu as the fashion designer who has dressed Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Michelle Obama. NBD. And unless you count his previous collaboration with H&M, you probably never thought you'd have the chance to wear a Moralioglu original. But you might be wrong about that.
This spring, he partnered with NARS to design and curate a floral-inspired makeup collection full of rich jewel tones, vivid pinks, and gorgeous metallics. This 13-piece range includes eyeshadow palettes, blush, lipsticks, highlighter, and blotting papers — all in fairytale packaging you won't want to keep in your makeup bag. If you think spring shades are generally one big pastel snooze, you might actually be tempted to call this floral lineup groundbreaking.
The designer tells Refinery29 that his vision for the collection came from a photograph of an '80s icon. "A starting point for my inspiration was this amazing photograph of Molly Ringwald taken by Sheila Metzner for Vanity Fair in 1984 where she’s surrounded by exotic flowers," he explains. "I was thinking about this idea of a strange flower and I wanted to create a range of makeup that had an ethereal and slightly surreal beauty to it." And that he did.
Click through to check out the entire NARS Strange Flowers collection.
The range will be available exclusively from 15 April at Selfridges, and in the rest of the UK from 1 May.