I cried in my press screening for I Feel Pretty. To be fair, crying in comedies isn't unheard of for me — the hardest I've ever sobbed in a cinema was during the death scene in Click . But this was different from mourning Adam Sandler's missed family bonding opportunities; this was cathartic. There's something about having your own insecurities reflected back to you in an honest, understanding, and funny way that suddenly frees you from them. And the sight of Amy Schumer stripping down to her bra and Spanx in front of a mirror after a bad date, sighing over ever perceived flaw as the undergarments dig into her skin in red welts, was just that kind of wake up call.