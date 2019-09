The curious case of Jennifer Lopez's supernatural glow has gone unsolved for the last 20 years. Headlines like " We Have The Secret To J.Lo's Ageless Skin !" or " The Magical Highlighter J.Lo's Makeup Artist Uses to Give Her Cheeks an Otherworldly Glow " offer secondhand insight, but the multi-hyphenate star herself has never fully divulged her secrets (though she did give us a fragrance called Glow in 2004 and once claimed to bathe in La Mer, which isn't exactly feasible for those of us who don't possess an ass worth £20 million .)