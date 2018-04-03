Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Have Split

After nine years of marriage, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have decided to go their separate ways. In a statement provided to People, the couple announced that they are "lovingly" separating.
The statement reads, "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." The couple insist that there's nothing gossip-worthy in their breakup; it is truly amicable.
They continued, "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." The statement is signed "Chan&Jen."
The couple met in 2006 on the set of Step Up, in which they played romantic interests. In 2009, they married. Four years later, Dewan Tatum gave birth to their daughter Everly, who is now four years old. Just last year, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in style, heading to a wilderness camp in Michigan.
"I call [Channing] Bear Grylls," Dewan Tatum told Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "He really loves being outdoors, in nature. So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan. And I can't even tell you where it was because that's part of the deal. If you tell anyone, you can never come back. There's no address, there's no WiFi, there's no service. There's, like, one little internet cabin."
The Tatums as a couple may be over, but they will live on in the form of their epic Lip Synch Battle episode — you know, the one where Beyoncé showed up? And even then, Dewan Tatum, who began her career as a dancer, won the evening with a recreation of Tatum's dance from Magic Mike. Oh, the memories.
