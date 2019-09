Every Celebrity In L.A. Is Wearing This Glitter — & You've Never Heard Of It

There’s a meme making the rounds on Instagram that reads, “How to clean up glitter: 1) burn your house down 2) move 3) the glitter followed you. There’s no escape” And it’s not wrong. So when we started noticing an influx of the dopest, glittery-est makeup looks pop up on our favourite celebrities as of late, we were perplexed: Each look shows clean strokes of KiraKira+ shine only in the places where it was intended — without a wayward speck in sight. How the eff? Have celebrity makeup artists like Pati Dubroff and Fiona Stiles — who created recent sparkling looks for Margot Robbie and Katherine Langford, respectively — tapped into some newfangled form of glitter that magically stays put? It turns out, they have.