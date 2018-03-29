Braided Fringes Will Be All Over Your Timeline In 3, 2, 1…

Having box braids — or any protective style, for that matter — doesn't mean you have to stay in a box. Every festival season, we end up seeing some of the coolest and most modern takes on the twists and plaits that have existed since the beginning of time. That's the case for braided fringes, which we'd bet money on seeing at Coachella, Panorama, Curlfest, and Afropunk this year. The fringe had its moment in the eighties (RIP, Rick James), and prevailed in the nineties — especially teamed with a bob and burnt ends. These days, we're seeing it all... and especially loving the newest iterations in rainbow-bright colours. Check out the best ways to wear them, ahead.
