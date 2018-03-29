While the Harley Quinn solo movie is still in flux — although, hey, it's reportedly happening — rest your eyes on Terminal, Margot Robbie's futuristic assassin caper. The trailer for it dropped today, revealing that Robbie has yet another maniacal femme fatale character under her sleeve. In Terminal, Robbie plays an assassin named Annie. Annie lives and works in a paint-by-numbers futuristic city. There are neon signs a-plenty and not a drop of sunshine to be seen. Her boss, at least in this movie, is the unseen Mr. Franklin, who gives Annie and another assassin (played by English actor Dexter Fletcher) an assignment. This assignment leads Annie to cross paths with a teacher named Bill (Simon Pegg) and an oddball janitor (forever oddball Mike Meyers).