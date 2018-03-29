While the Harley Quinn solo movie is still in flux — although, hey, it's reportedly happening — rest your eyes on Terminal, Margot Robbie's futuristic assassin caper. The trailer for it dropped today, revealing that Robbie has yet another maniacal femme fatale character under her sleeve. In Terminal, Robbie plays an assassin named Annie. Annie lives and works in a paint-by-numbers futuristic city. There are neon signs a-plenty and not a drop of sunshine to be seen. Her boss, at least in this movie, is the unseen Mr. Franklin, who gives Annie and another assassin (played by English actor Dexter Fletcher) an assignment. This assignment leads Annie to cross paths with a teacher named Bill (Simon Pegg) and an oddball janitor (forever oddball Mike Meyers).
"What's wrong with you?" Bill asks Annie. (She moonlights as a waitress, and the setting of her diner is not dissimilar to the diner in Baby Driver.)
Says Annie, "I have an unquenchable bloodlust." Annie wears pinup-inspired outfits, a lot of bold lipstick, and has a mischievous air. In short, she's Harley Quinn 2.0, minus Jared Leto. (And, ideally, minus the poor reviews.) The Harley Quinn movie, announced in September of 2016, remains to be seen. We haven't even heard casting news — the movie is still under "Untitled Standalone Harley Quinn Film" on IMDb. Until Harley Quinn reappears, we have Annie: quippy, sour, and thirsting for blood.
Directed by Vaughn Stein, who also wrote the script, Terminal also stars Max Irons (Jeremy Irons' son) and Matthew Lewis, perhaps better known as Neville from Harry Potter. Robbie, alongside her husband Tom Ackerley, helped produce the film using their LuckyChap production banner, which also produced I, Tonya, as per Variety.
Watch the full trailer for Terminal, below.
