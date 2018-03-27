The One Thing You've Probably Never Noticed About Lady Gaga

Sometimes it's hard to remember what the world was like before Lady Gaga. At just 32, the star has managed to accomplish more than most people can dream of in a lifetime. In the past year (and some change) alone, the artist formerly known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta made history as the first solo female headliner to hit Coachella in over a decade, and her 13-minute performance at the 2017 Super Bowl scaled the ranks to become the second-most watched Halftime Show in history.
But that doesn't even begin to cover what Gaga is really known for: her bravery, her vulnerability, her willingness to take all kinds of risks, and her fearless approach to beauty. Even when she's not dressed in raw meat or wearing drink cans as hair curlers, the avant-garde entertainer still manages to make a mark by wearing the latest, greatest makeup trends before they even appear on the rest of the world's radar. Gaga is a trendsetter in every sense of the word — so, in honour of her birthday, we've rounded up the beauty trends she's low-key mastered, with nary a meat dress in sight.