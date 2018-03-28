What It's Like To Be A Working Actress — But Not A Celebrity

"I'm trying to go up against all these other Black folks who are trying to make it," Bolton said. "I'm trying to figure out how do I stand out, but the same not I'm not trying to compromise who I am as a woman. I want to make sure I get there the right way." Bolton says there's not that same friend-of-a-friend, pay-it-forward attitude among Black actors in Hollywood because the roles for them can be so scarce. While she's always happy to help the next person, she says she hasn't found herself on the receiving end of that help very often.