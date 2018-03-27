Monday evening, Cardi B revealed the release date of her highly-anticipated album Invasion of Privacy on Instagram. The album will arrive 6th April — in less than a fortnight! Earlier this month at the iHeartRadio Awards, Cardi B told fans that she would be releasing her album in April.
"New album in April — stay tuned, motherfuckers," she said while accepting an award at the ceremony. Now, we have an official release date, and a title as well.
Since Cardi B became a household name last year, her next album has been eagerly anticipated. Last June, she released "Bodak Yellow," which helped her become the first female rapper to top the charts since Lauryn Hill had success with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. Cardi B, already popular thanks to stints on reality TV, rose to icon status. She covered New York in November of last year, and she's Cosmopolitan's April cover star. Fans — and any music phile, really — are waiting with bated breath to find out what Cardi does next. And now, less than a year after she nearly broke the charts in half, she's releasing another album.
Not much is known about the album Invasion of Privacy, ironically. The two lead singles have already been released — there's "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi," which came out in December — but other than that, all we have is the album title and the cover art, which features Cardi B in a '70s-inspired go go outfit with slim, cat-eye sunglasses. The title is fitting, given Cardi's outspoken distress at the media's prying. Since becoming an A-list celebrity, Cardi has had to endure A-list scrutiny, which involves press inquiries about the state of her engagement to rapper Offset.
"It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she told Cosmo, “like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. Bitch, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life." Listen, I'm no music producer, but wouldn't that make a good hook?
