J.K. Rowling Explains Why She 'Liked' A Transphobic Tweet

Wingardium transphobia @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/s6cJ2rIr6A— Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) March 21, 2018
I refuse to retweet the OP because I won't further the spread of such hateful speech, but I'm really saddened to see JK @jk_rowling supporting blatant transphobic rhetoric. As an intersectional feminist, I am continually saddened by the unnecessarily hateful tone used in convos pic.twitter.com/LdmhjGkwpI— Amy King (@Amy_CKing1) March 21, 2018
Trans culture is seeing the beloved author of your generation like a transphobic tweet from a troll account which has repeatedly called you a man pic.twitter.com/LWceAoVTOC— S H O N (@shonfaye) March 21, 2018
Wait so @jk_rowling wrote books where the characters could literally transform into cats and dead people but trans folk are beyond all comprehension? 'Men in dresses' from a woman who literally made a fortune writing about MEN IN DRESSES? Waahh what this is just so crappy pic.twitter.com/7wnkJe4Qa0— jack |?? (@BootstrapCook) March 21, 2018