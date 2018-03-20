After waiting in anticipation since January for the second collection of J.W.Anderson's collaboration with Uniqlo, today it's finally been revealed. For the spring/summer drop, the London-based designer was inspired by the 1950s heyday of Brighton beach, and with the look book shot on the pebbled shores of the seaside city, has us planning a long weekend on the coast.
For the SS18 collection, Anderson said: "I’m looking for this idea of ‘British Summer,’ the idea of being on the Brighton beach. Something which is very lightweight, very airy, with a lot of linen and cotton that has a 1950s subcultural movement. With a little bit of ease and something which is quintessential.” Fusing easygoing pieces that transcend age and gender, the unisex designs are the perfect basics for casual layering come warmer climes.
Loose and light blue and white trousers and smocked blouses are built upon with tongue-in-cheek seagull sweaters, while vivid striped tees and shirt dresses add a suitably nautical touch to the line. Anderson's signature yellow and blue plaid, "inspired by playful multi-striping and picnic basket designs," is seen throughout, and the duffle bags in seagull-print and muted tones (complete with J.W.Anderson's brand logo) are sure to be a sellout, too.
"The new spring/summer collection represents an advance in fashioning attractive wardrobe basics by reflecting J.W.Anderson’s unique take on the heritage of Brighton as an enduringly popular British summer vacation destination,” Yuki Katsuta, Group Senior Vice President of Fast Retailing and Head of Uniqlo Global Research and Design, said in a brand statement.
While the high street is turning out designer collaborations more and more these days, Uniqlo's offering is always a highlight thanks to its unwavering quality. “As a Uniqlo customer," Anderson said ahead of the collaboration, "I know exactly the quality that the brand gives to its products. I am very proud of the level of execution and the attention to details that we delivered on this new spring/summer collection.”
Click through to find the seaside-inspired pieces in the second collection from J.W.Anderson x Uniqlo, available to buy online and in store from 19th April.