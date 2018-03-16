Last month, Janelle Monaé rocked the internet when she dropped the visuals for her Prince-inspired single “Make Me Feel” and the rap-heavy “Django Jane.” The former, which was actually produced in part by Prince before he died, sent a surge of pride through Twitter and Instagram with its queer vibes. In a colourful party, Monaé mingles and flirts with both Tessa Thompson and an equally attractive man. She crawls between women’s legs and bares her own backside in a pair of sheer jeans. Many have called “Make Me Feel” a bisexual anthem, and it certainly set a high standard for music video inclusivity. Now, Q-Tip and Demi Lovato have stood up to the challenge with the video for their collaboration on “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”
The pair put a fresh spin on their cover of the Elton John classic. This remake is just one of many that contemporary artists will be doing to honour John ahead of his upcoming farewell tour. However, I doubt any of them will be as cutting edge as the “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” visuals.
While Lovato and Q-Tip are both absent form the video, it plays over scenes from a small kiki ball and party. A continuation of ballroom voguing that gained mainstream attention after the 1991 documentary Paris is Burning, kiki’ing is a style of performance perfected in underground LGBTQ+ scenes. In the music video, partygoers of all races, genders, and gender expressions enjoy their night as Lovato and Q-Tip provide the soundtrack. The result is a beautiful ode to queer communities and the joy that is born out of it.
All of the Elton John remakes will be released on 6th April on two albums entitled Revamp from Island Records and Restoration from Universal Music Group Nashville.
