KKW Beauty Model Defends New Concealer Line From Criticism

One of the models featured in the campaign responded to claims that the concealers aren't inclusive enough. Over Instagram, Mouna Fadiga said : "I can tell you that they did not chose (sic) me only to pretend; I had the makeup on and It fits perfectly my skin color. I am not wearing any makeup usually so I know when I have it on if it’s good or not and here it was the case, I even keep (sic) it on me and went have diner a friend."