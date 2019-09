What It's Like To Live With Diabetes In Your 20s & 30s

After her initial diagnosis, Nejranowski went to St Thomas’ hospital. Early on, she was referred to a course called DAFNE (Dose Adjustment For Normal Eating), which teaches participants how to control their diabetes. “That set me on the path to try and gain control and try and get my confidence back,” she says. A keen cyclist and runner, taking these up again also helped Nejranowski cope. Those managing type 1 have to take into account their blood sugar levels when exercising , according to Diabetes UK, including when they last ate and the amount of insulin in their system. However, there are benefits of regular exercise for those with both types.