8 Hairstyles That Beyoncé Always Wears On Tour

Grab your edges, people: The Carters are coming to town. On 12th March 2018, Beyoncé and Jay Z announced that they'd be embarking on yet another joint world tour... meaning that there are so many possibilities. A new Bey album. Another Jay album. Or MAYBE a whole album of duets?! Either way, we're fully prepared for our hairlines to be snatched from their actual follicles once Bey, Jay, and Blue sweep in to a city near us.
With a new tour comes a new setlist, costumes, and of course, new glam. Bey's dream team — Sir John and Neal Farinah — will be on board to create more magic, too. But in the meantime, we'll gladly reflect on the hairstyles we'd love to see on the Queen once again, ahead.