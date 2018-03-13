Margot Robbie Offered Role Of Sharon Tate In New Quentin Tarantino Film

Those rumours about Margot Robbie playing Sharon Tate? Turns out, they were right on the money. Deadline reports that Margot Robbie has been offered the role of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film.
The new film, titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will star Leonardo DiCaprio as "Rick Dalton" and Brad Pitt as "Cliff Booth," two men struggling to reclaim fame in an entertainment industry they don't recognise anymore. The year? 1969... the very same one that saw the murder of Valley of the Dolls actress Tate, which was ordered by Charles Manson and carried out by members of his cult. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will weave the real Tate into the lives of the fictional Rick and Cliff, who, in the movie, live next door to the actress.
According to Deadline, Robbie, who previously starred in The Wolf of Wall Street opposite DiCaprio, is now in negotiations for the new role. She teased interest in working with Tarantino during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"Nothing's official," Robbie told THR back in January. "But I would kill to work with him."
Should Robbie accept the role, she'll be one of three actresses working on their own version of Tate. Hilary Duff will play the Hollywood star in upcoming supernatural film The Haunting of Sharon Tate. Kate Bosworth will also portray her in the movie Tate. Of the three films in the works, only Tate was approved by Tate's surviving sister, Debra, who is also a producer on the project.
Debra Tate did, however, say that, given the choice between Jennifer Lawrence and Robbie for the role, she would pick the latter. She told TMZ:
"They're both extremely accomplished actresses, but I would have to say, my pick would be Margot simply because of her physical beauty, and the way she even carries herself is similar to that of Sharon."
