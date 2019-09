Margot Robbie Offered Role Of Sharon Tate In New Quentin Tarantino Film

The new film, titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will star Leonardo DiCaprio as "Rick Dalton" and Brad Pitt as "Cliff Booth," two men struggling to reclaim fame in an entertainment industry they don't recognise anymore. The year? 1969... the very same one that saw the murder of Valley of the Dolls actress Tate, which was ordered by Charles Manson and carried out by members of his cult. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will weave the real Tate into the lives of the fictional Rick and Cliff, who, in the movie, live next door to the actress.