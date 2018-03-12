Colin Firth's Stalker-Affair Court Case Just Took A Wild Turn

Actor Colin Firth and his wife, Livia Giuggioli, have been forced to reveal some shocking and painful personal news after some of their recent court documents leaked to the public.
According to The Times, the couple have confirmed that Giuggioli previously had an affair with her longtime friend, Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, whom she'd recently accused of stalking and harassing her.
"A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time, Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited," the statement read, according to People. "Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public."
Brancaccia told The Times that the allegations against him are false and that Giuggioli had "wanted to leave Colin for me" during their relationship, which happened between 2015-2016. He admitted to contacting Firth about the past relationship and alleged that Giuggioli only "filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what he had revealed to me about her marriage and work."
This entire story is truly unfortunate. No one should feel forced into disclosing private information to a world audience, and celebrities shouldn't have to worry that their court documents will be leaked if they file a report with the police. It's upsetting to think of how this recent development could impact the couple's recently repaired relationship and their two teenage sons, Luca and Matteo.
Firth, who will star in Mary Poppins Returns, announced in January that he'd no longer work with alleged harasser and abuser, Woody Allen. It will be interesting to see if Firth takes a more active role in the Time's Up and #MeToo movements now that the issues have directly impacted his family.
