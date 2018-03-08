The Future Of Hollywood Is Female: The Women You Should Know

To celebrate International Women's Day this year, we want to throw some more names into the mix. And we went directly to the women who inspire us already, both on and off the screen. Who are we talking about when we say, "the future is female"? Who is making sure women's stories get told? And who will be standing up at the Oscars when this sure-to-be-repeated McDormand command happens five years from now? Take a look at our slideshow to find out who's next.