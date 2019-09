Lately, it seems that every other day a new project about the murder of Valley of the Dolls star Tate at the hands of the Manson Family is put in development. Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood will feature Tate, who was pregnant with her first child when she was killed by members of Charles Manson's cult in 1969, as a prominent character. Hilary Duff will portray the actress in the supernatural film The Haunting of Sharon Tate. Matt Smith film Charlie Says will examine the women of the Manson Family who were sentenced to death following the 1969 killings.