It is true that Tate's legacy has often been overshadowed by the dark history surrounding her life. Manson, who died in prison in 2017, remains a pop culture fascination — even if he is a loathed one — and his victims are often treated as footnotes of his crimes as opposed to actual people. With someone so close to the actress as a producer on this new project, Hollywood may finally get a movie that shows how Tate actually lived, rather than one that focuses, yet again, on the tragic way she died.