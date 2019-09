Scroll through your Instagram (or the finsta you use just to keep close tabs on your celebrity crushes) and you'll notice that there a lot of trendy places to get a tattoo right now: the back of the arm, the inner elbow the wrist . But there's one sweet spot you don't usually see on social media that's actually prime real estate for the ink you've been dreaming of, and that would be the bum. The arse, the derrière, the gluteus maximus — whatever you want to call it, it might be time to consider putting a tattoo on it. Just look to those celebrity crushes of yours for proof.