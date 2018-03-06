Celebrity Bake Off Is Back – Here's The Lineup

Cancel all your Tuesday night plans for the next five weeks. The Great British Bake Off is back with a star-studded charity series – and there are a few unexpected contestants heading to the pressure-filled tent.
The show will follow the same tried-and-tested format we all know and love and, like the last series, will air on Channel 4. Hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be wandering around offering tea and sympathy, while judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will critique the bakes.
In previous years when the show aired on the BBC, celebrity bakers raised money for Comic Relief and Sport Relief, but they'll now be fundraising for Stand Up To Cancer. The joint national fundraising campaign between Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 aims to widen patients' access to new cancer treatments and tests, so the contestants' batter-fuelled trials and tribulations will all be for a good cause.
Advertisement
The bakers on tonight's episode – writer and actor Roisin Conaty, actor and Spandau Ballet rocker Martin Kemp, comedian Harry Hill and veteran broadcaster Bill Turnbull – will be asked, among other things, to concoct a biscuit scene recreating the best day of their life, with the Star Baker bagging themselves a place in the final.
Also on the bill over the coming weeks are the Lois & Clark and Desperate Housewives actor Teri Hatcher, the British singer Ella Eyre, leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Ruth Davidson, and comedian and actor Aisling Bea. Viewers can also expect gags from a string of male comedians including Tim Minchin, Harry Hill, Alan Carr, Joe Lycett and Lee Mack, and an obligatory appearance from Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing. Of course.
Here's the full lineup of who you can look forward to seeing sweating in the tent over the next five weeks:
Teri Hatcher
Ella Eyre
Ruth Davidson
Martin Kemp
Aisling Bea
Kadeena Cox
Alan Carr
Melanie Sykes
Tim Minchin
Jamie Lang
Harry Hill
Stacey Solomon
Roisin Conaty
Ricky Wilson
Perri Kiely
Nick Hewer
Lee Mack
Joe Lycett
Griff Rhys Jones
Bill Turnbull
Ella Eyre
Ruth Davidson
Martin Kemp
Aisling Bea
Kadeena Cox
Alan Carr
Melanie Sykes
Tim Minchin
Jamie Lang
Harry Hill
Stacey Solomon
Roisin Conaty
Ricky Wilson
Perri Kiely
Nick Hewer
Lee Mack
Joe Lycett
Griff Rhys Jones
Bill Turnbull
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer airs Tuesday 6th March at 8pm on Channel 4 and will be available on All 4.
Read These Next:
Advertisement