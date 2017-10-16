They say you take the first bite of any meal with your eyes, which might go some way to explain the explosion of cake makers taking over our Instagram feeds right now. Sure, you could spend your commute staring at the same old sunset and wedding pics, but wouldn't you rather watch the creation of a six-tier chocolate truffle cake or a watermelon freakshake cupcake?
Yes, we're highly unlikely ever to eat these delicious baked goods – and even less likely to attempt baking them ourselves. But GBBO is only on our screens for a few more weeks and we're going to have to get our eye candy from somewhere. Give these bakers a follow and, while you're there, go on and take a bite (with your eyes, of course...).