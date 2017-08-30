How The Internet Reacted To The New Series Of Bake Off

Noel Fielding on #GBBO is like seeing your mate who's always off their head at their day job at the bank trying to act professional.— Jonathan Guy (@JonnySomething) August 29, 2017
Noel Fielding said the words “Fruity Cake” like a man who has never before said the words “Fruity Cake”. I mean, why would he? #GBBO— BBC Good Food (@bbcgoodfood) August 29, 2017
Noel's like someone who ran for class prefect for a laugh, then somehow, won the vote and now suddenly has to be the class prefect #GBBO— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) August 29, 2017
Noel walking into the tent #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1kqWIXJvsw— Michael Kelly (@mjkkelly1973) August 29, 2017
Noel is acting like he's pissed out of his tree but pretending to be sober around his parents and grandma.. #GBBO— Kip Hakes (@kiphakes) August 29, 2017
Noel fielding narrating to us like we're a timid cat he's trying to coax indoors #GBBO— scriblit (@Scriblit) August 29, 2017
Snape and Malfoy have really let themselves go #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MOExmoBNT2— Jodie holden (@_jodieholden) August 29, 2017
i'm sorry, the old sue can't come to the phone right now. why? oh, cause she's dead #GBBO pic.twitter.com/IErOsVcB5o— joe ? (@joeisbored) August 29, 2017
First advert is for eBay. Speaking of selling things to the highest bidder. #GBBO— Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) August 29, 2017
Channel 4 trying to make adverts all cutesy and baking fun like yum yum yum capitalism but IT'S NOT FUCKING MEL AND SUE IS IT #GBBO— Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) August 29, 2017
when you forget for 0.1 seconds that GBBO moved and then the adverts come on #gbbo pic.twitter.com/SHpdtx5c7D— brooke (@brooketaylr) August 29, 2017
All these adverts for desserts like I'm not watching this with a microwavable curry and poor life choices #GBBO— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 29, 2017
Someone talked about squeezing a courgette and there was no innuendo. I just can't #GBBO— Andrew D. Buck (@andrewdbuck) August 29, 2017
Tinder vs Real life ? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/BMCn5D12ZH— Bake Off Reactions (@GBBOReactions) August 29, 2017
MY #GBBO REVIEW.— Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) August 29, 2017
It did feel a bit like hanging out with your ex. It's fun, everything's cool. But we both know it's not the same anymore.
When you're getting ready to watch the new season of #GBBO but then you remember Mary Berry, Mel, and Sue are gone pic.twitter.com/cYOkMeIPSQ— Jordyn Volk (@jordynvolk) August 30, 2017
Still waiting for someone to wheel on a giant cake on #GBBO and for Mary Berry to jump out like "SURPRISE!"— Jono Read (@jonoread) August 29, 2017
Just me? pic.twitter.com/BU79KW1aCG
I was tuning out and then I heard about Stacy's designer clutch handbag cake and I thought of this and I'm right back in the game #gbbo pic.twitter.com/mCa9aawjeu— Jonathan Downing (@jonadowning) August 29, 2017
#gbbo isn't the same, but it's not as bad as I thought it would be. I miss Mary, but I'm going to stick with it. pic.twitter.com/tg6TPAVoaw— Tanya Burr (@TanyaBurr) August 29, 2017
The best thing about being British! I've missed this ???? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/66RfNp1AM5— Teko ?? (@nintendxo_) August 29, 2017
I don't care what anyone says, Noel Fielding is single handedly going to save this series #GBBO— G R E G G L E S (@greglee91) August 29, 2017
As i thought from the start channel 4 have nailed this #GBBO Right time for a change it was getting a bit stale.— Sam the Westie (@samthewestie) August 29, 2017
BBC? Channel 4? Who cares. People are making delicious cake for Paul. All is still well in the world #GBBO— Aoife Kent (@Aoifekent) August 29, 2017