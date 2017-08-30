Story from TV Shows

How The Internet Reacted To The New Series Of Bake Off

Natalie Gil
Photo: Courtesy of Channel 4
The nationally beloved Great British Bake Off graced our screens once again last night for a new series, airing on Channel 4 instead of the BBC for the first time. Sandi Toksvig and everyone's teenage crush, Noel Fielding (no? Just me?) have taken over from Mel and Sue, while Prue Leith has replaced Mary Berry as a judge alongside silver fox Paul Hollywood.
Not only was it a delight getting to know the new contestants and drooling over their culinary creations, following viewers' social media reactions simultaneously was pretty enthralling, too. In general, the episode went down pretty well, apparently drawing in an impressive 6.52 million viewers.
Advertisement
But there were a few things that left some people miffed, as there always is on social media: from the ad breaks to Noel's kooky persona and penchant for colourful language.
Then there were the sensitive folks peeved off about the ad breaks. Surely it's just an excuse to put the kettle on and break open a box of Mr Kipling's finest, no?
And some people just weren't won over, with the lack of innuendoes owing to Mel and Sue's absence proving to be a sore point. There's just no pleasing some people, eh?
But many more seemed to be bowled over by the new-look show, which Channel 4 bosses will no doubt find reassuring.
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series