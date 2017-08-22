What To Expect From The New Great British Bake Off

But if you're a Bake Off fan, prepare to be shook, because the new series actually gets off to a great start. I was lucky enough to watch the first episode at Channel 4's press launch yesterday and it all felt reassuringly familiar. The competition takes place in the same tent in the grounds of Welford Park in Berkshire, and follows the same basic format: a signature bake, followed by a technical challenge, then the more ostentatious showstopper. Yes, the dough-based drama is now broken up by ad breaks, but Channel 4 has resisted the temptation to make Bake Off too crass or commercialised. There's no dodgy production placement – "Tell me baker, what is the temperature setting of that super desirable Smeg oven?" – and no attempt to shoehorn in X Factor-style sob stories. And if you get an illicit thrill from watching someone reluctantly shove a substandard sponge in the bin, you won't be disappointed.