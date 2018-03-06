Women have always been trapped in this system, whether they are a Hollywood actress or not. Actresses are not the only ones who face the very real threat of career destruction, or life-ruining alternatives. History is ridden with women making uncomfortable choices in uncomfortable times: married without assent, or used as sexual and political pawns in a society where marital rape was, shockingly, not considered a crime until 1993 [in the US]. Then there are the women who had to dodge sexual advances in the office, to put up and shut up, to turn a blind eye when a stray hand went somewhere it shouldn’t. Because what choice do most of these women, particularly those in far less economically favourable situations than most, have? So many are still, to this day, simply trying to get by in a society where the power dynamic is inherently rigged against them.