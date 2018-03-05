Black Panther Manicures Are Trending — & They're So Cool

The Black Panther cast wasn't lying when they said "Wakanda forever." Not only did the Marvel film come out on top for a third consecutive weekend, but the cast represented on the Oscars red carpet, too. The mania won't die down, and it's not just because it's a really cool movie. It's because the message and diverse casting resonates with people all over the world. Your manicurist included.
BP fans who happen to be talented with a nail polish brush are taking their dedication a step further with Wakanda-inspired manicures — ones that feature the likeliness of some of the characters, or African patterns and motifs. Either way, the designs ahead are ones that'd make T'Challa cross his arms with reverence. See them ahead (and heads up: There are spoilers).