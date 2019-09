Allison Janney Had The Best Oscars Acceptance Speech

Janney has appeared in 120 different productions in her long career in Hollywood, and has an interesting connection to the movie that would lead to her first Oscar win. The role of Golden may have been based on a Harding's real life mother, but Steven Rogers wrote the part with Janney in mind, something he has done for multiple movies throughout the years. Janney and Rogers are old friends , first meeting in the '80's, but this was the first time that they were able to unite for a film. And it worked out pretty nicely, eh?