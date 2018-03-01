March is the month when spring officially begins. The days get longer and there's a bounty of culture out there to enjoy, as well as the warmer weather.
Our March goals include seeing and doing more, whether that means watching all the Oscars Best Picture contenders in the cinema, bingeing on the latest from Netflix (Marvel's brilliant Jessica Jones and Annihilation starring Natalie Portman) and taking part in some of the events around International Women's Day on 8th March (the Southbank Centre's Women of the World festival lineup is impressive).
There's also something gorgeous happening in Paternoster Square, London, from 1st-11th March. To mark the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal, a #GardenOfLight with 4,000 illuminated daffodils, each representing a person Marie Curie will support this month, will be open to the public and literally brighten up your day.
Oh, and if you're free on 6th March, we're taking over Bethnal Green's Working Men's Club for a night of comedy. It'll be very good fun. Details are here.
Click through to see the gigs, events, films and shows we're looking forward to in March.