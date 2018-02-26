J Law Is Prepared To Risk Her Career To Combat Sexual Misconduct In Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence is willing to put her career on the line to help women dealing with sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
The actress and activist shared that she'd love to help create a Time's Up hotline so that new and lesser-known actresses would have a support system should they experience harassment or assault.
"One of the conversations we had was, 'How do I use this power that I have now?'" Lawrence said while discussing Red Sparrow at The Wing in New York on Friday. "Nobody fucks with me now, but they did — how do I use that to help people that are not as 'big' in the world as me? So that's when the idea of a hotline (that wasn't my idea) came up."
Lawrence explained that the hotline would connect women "experiencing abuse" to women involved in the Time's Up movement like Reese Witherspoon, Brie Larson, and herself.
"I know every head of the studio," she continued. "I can call them and say, 'I heard about this treatment. What’s going on?'"
The idea isn't just phenomenal; it's somewhat revolutionary. The Time's Up hotline would move beyond hashtags and spreadsheets — though, both can still be powerful in their own ways — and would create a tangible network in which women help each other get justice. It'd also be dangerous.
Despite Lawrence's claim that "nobody fucks with" her, it's entirely possible that calling out high-profile men could land her on a "no-cast" list with certain directors and producers. She'd literally be putting her career on the line to help other women she may have never met. If done in tandem with other powerful women in her industry, this is exactly the kind of action and solidarity that could make lasting change and create a safer future for people of all genders both in and out of Hollywood.
Lawrence was among the first actresses to commit to fighting sexism and sexual misconduct in Hollywood after actresses such as Rose McGowan and Lupita Nyong'o detailed film mogul Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual harassment and abuse. She explained on Sunday night's episode of 60 Minutes what went through her head after she first learned about Weinstein's actions.
"What he did was criminal and deplorable, and when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him," she said, according to Variety. "The way that he destroyed so many women's lives. I want to see him in jail."
Lawrence recently called out Weinstein for using one of her past quotes "out of context" with the intention of discrediting and, ultimately, dismissing a sexual harassment lawsuit levied against him.
"Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop," she told TMZ. "For the record, while I was not victimised personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up."
Weinstein has since apologised, but after all of the horrible atrocities he's committed, it's unlikely Lawrence will accept. Lawrence doesn't need apologies; she needs change. And, she, and every other woman demanding "Time's up" won't stop until she gets just that.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
