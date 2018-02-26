J Law Is Prepared To Risk Her Career To Combat Sexual Misconduct In Hollywood

Despite Lawrence's claim that "nobody fucks with" her, it's entirely possible that calling out high-profile men could land her on a "no-cast" list with certain directors and producers. She'd literally be putting her career on the line to help other women she may have never met. If done in tandem with other powerful women in her industry, this is exactly the kind of action and solidarity that could make lasting change and create a safer future for people of all genders both in and out of Hollywood.