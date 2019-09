Janelle Monáe's New Music Is Actually From Her Mentor Prince's Archive

Straight from Prince's archive, "Make Me Feel" and it's incisive synth beat are a perfect fit for Monáe's stylistic sensibilities. Who else could pull it off the way she does? It is as if this song was meant for her all along. DJ Lenka Paris shared on her Facebook that she first heard the song at a small party hosted by Prince before he passed. The accenting electric guitar is so indicative of the music legend. "He gave that to her," she wrote recalling his creative genius. The album will be her third solo effort and is set to be accompanied by a " narrative film project ," according to NME. If it is anything like the first two singles, Monáe is making a strong case to be the soundtrack of 2018.