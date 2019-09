Ashton Kutcher Wrote A Letter To All His Exes After Demi Moore Divorce

Writing letters in times of emotional distress can be quite healing, according to research conducted for the American Psychological Association . However, the APA's study concluded that to reap the full benefits, people must vent with intention and actively seek out clarity and resolution. This kind of writing is so powerful, the study suggests, that it can even strengthen immune systems. To make this even better, the APA doesn't say you have to actually send your letter to anyone to make a difference.