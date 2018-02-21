For her live performance at the BBC Radio Live Lounge, Dua Lipa assembled a team of international pop stars — all of whom are major contenders on their own — and it's as if she made her own Spice Girls-esque collective. Lipa sang "IDGAF" with Zara Larsson, Charli XCX, Mø, and Alma. Let us run down that collective for you: There's Lipa herself, a 22-year-old from London. Charli XCX is a household name thanks to Fault in Our Stars and the "Boys" video. Larsson is a 21-year-old Swedish wunderkind with a number of hit singles. Mø, née Karen Andersen, is a Danish singer, songwriter, and producer best known for "Lean On," and Alma (full name Alma-Sofia Miettinen) is a Finnish singer known to British audiences for the song "Chasing Highs".
Of course, they'll have to contend with the real Spice Girls, who may or may not be reuniting. In early February, the former girl band released a statement suggested there may be a revival.
"The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations," the statement read. Granted, a week later, Victoria Beckham trampled on the rumour, telling Vogue UK, "The girls aren’t going on tour." Prophecies like this have been wrong before (we're getting a Big Little Lies season 2! Never forget!), but it's hard to argue with Posh Spice. She, like, never smiles.
A cool way to "reinforce [the Spice Girls'] message of female empowerment for future generations" would be to, I don't know, send Dua Lipa and her international cohorts on tour? A Spice Girls cover tour? Spice Up Your Life, But With A New Set Of Spices?
Shimmy to the right if you want Charli, Zara, Mø, Alma, and Dua to go on tour! Watch the group's full performance, below.
