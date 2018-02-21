Olivia Munn Shut Down Those Lip Filler Rumours In The Best Way

Apparently, Twitter can't handle a celebrity having plump lips. But this isn't news to anyone. Kendall Jenner, Sarah Hyland, and Beyoncé have all been targeted before (for some, more than once) for having a little cushion on their upper lips, and Olivia Munn was simply the next star in line to be shamed on social media.
After Munn arrived at the Runway to Red Carpet luncheon hosted by CFDA, Variety, and WWD on Tuesday, the internet pounced on her appearance, questioning the fullness of her lips. They even brought Kylie Jenner and Munn's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, into the conversation.
Aaron Rogers locks lips with Danica Patrick...Olivia gets hers shot up with Juviderm. Same thing.— Elle Bee Are (@elle_bee_are) February 21, 2018
What a shame. She’s such a natural beauty. There was no need to do that.— Nancy (@TheReader23) February 21, 2018
But Munn is used to this kind of critique. In 2016, rumours began to spread about her skin's flawless texture. Haters speculated that her wrinkle-free face must be the result of plastic surgery, but the actress confirmed it was simply a change in diet and the magic of Japanese potatoes. Now, a little Twitter rumour about lip fillers rolls right off her back. Instead of posting a tweet to deny the allegations, she posted a video to Instagram Stories in which she wiped away her makeup with the caption, "Airplane glam (bye bye luscious lips!)." As suspected, it was all smoke and mirrors — a.k.a. the expertise of makeup artist Mary Phillips and nude lip liner from Nudestix.
But here's the thing: Whether Munn got lip injections or not is, frankly, none of anyone's business. If you can't think of anything else to tweet about besides a woman's appearance, may we suggest cheering on your favourite Olympic athlete, pushing for gun control, sharing your pick for Best Picture... or just putting down your damn phone.
