Olivia Munn Shut Down Those Lip Filler Rumours In The Best Way

But Munn is used to this kind of critique. In 2016, rumours began to spread about her skin's flawless texture. Haters speculated that her wrinkle-free face must be the result of plastic surgery, but the actress confirmed it was simply a change in diet and the magic of Japanese potatoes. Now, a little Twitter rumour about lip fillers rolls right off her back. Instead of posting a tweet to deny the allegations, she posted a video to Instagram Stories in which she wiped away her makeup with the caption, "Airplane glam (bye bye luscious lips!)." As suspected, it was all smoke and mirrors — a.k.a. the expertise of makeup artist Mary Phillips and nude lip liner from Nudestix