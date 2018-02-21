There's been more than one occasion in which I've used a Lush bath bomb. But there's been even more instances in which I've imagined John Mayer sitting next to me in a bath of Lush products. Up until now, that idea existed only in my mind. Then, Mayer posted to Instagram his latest beauty tip — no, not that loneliness wards off wrinkles — and my favourite dream became a reality.
Mayer, a 40-year-old musician who spends most of his time vlogging or playing with Dead & Company, just shared a go-to beauty product we could all appreciate. The "Search for Everything" singer posted a photo to his Instagram stories last night of Lush's Intergalactic bath bomb with the caption, "Oh hell yes" — a sentiment we've all probably felt before stepping into the tub. The next post included his bath of Intergalactic's exploding colours and peppermint oil aroma, and a confirmation that, finally, Mayer now gets the bath bomb hype. And although he's certainly not the first to come to appreciate the brand (Harry Styles is allegedly also a fan), his nighttime regimen is easy enough to adopt ourselves.
Self-care is possibly the buzziest beauty trend sweeping the industry this year — and for good reason. Everyone deserves a minute to just check out, turn off, and unwind. For Mayer, that means turning on some Daniel Caesar (good choice) and soaking in the Milky Way-coloured water of a Lush bath bomb. And while he's always had a knack for identifying fragrance on unsuspecting people, it looks as if this year, he'll be focusing his energy on the beauty regimes that matter.
