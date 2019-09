Mayer, a 40-year-old musician who spends most of his time vlogging or playing with Dead & Company , just shared a go-to beauty product we could all appreciate. The "Search for Everything" singer posted a photo to his Instagram stories last night of Lush's Intergalactic bath bomb with the caption, "Oh hell yes" — a sentiment we've all probably felt before stepping into the tub. The next post included his bath of Intergalactic's exploding colours and peppermint oil aroma, and a confirmation that, finally, Mayer now gets the bath bomb hype. And although he's certainly not the first to come to appreciate the brand (Harry Styles is allegedly also a fan), his nighttime regimen is easy enough to adopt ourselves.